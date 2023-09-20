AES Audio Loudness Project Website Debuts

New York, NY (August 20, 2023)—The Audio Engineering Society has been developing standards, guidelines and best practices for decades in order to improve the consumer listening experience. Now the AES Technical Council’s Broadcast and Online Delivery (TCBOD) Committee has developed an informational web portal devoted to education on the fundamental concepts of audio loudness, its measurement and management.

“This destination web portal was developed over the span of two years with content and input from many of the world’s leading experts in audio loudness,” says David Bialik, chair of the TCBOD Loudness Website working group. “It builds from the basics in an easily accessible format to deliver the core knowledge that all audio engineers should possess about loudness in order to maintain consistency in perceived loudness across content and source changes.”

At launch, the Loudness Project web portal has three components: illustrated text sections covering Loudness Basics and Loudness Normalization, and an extensive list of References and Resources; more content will follow.

“Audio loudness is an essential concept and loudness measurement an essential part of today’s media production and distribution,” says Bialik. “For audio engineers, from students to seasoned veterans, this website is a resource for learning about loudness as we work together for the common goal of delivering the artistic intent of content creators and a predictable, consistently satisfying listener experience.”