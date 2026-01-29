AMPS Film Sound Award Winner Named

The Association of Motion Picture Sound has named its winner of the 2026 AMPS Award for Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film.

London, UK (January 29, 2026)—The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS), a UK craft guild representing sound professionals in TV and film, has named its winner of the 2026 AMPS Award for Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film. This marks the 13th year that AMPS has presented the award; over the last 12 years, AMPS winners have gone on to secure 11 BAFTAs and 8 Academy Awards.

This year’s winner is F1 (Apple Original Films) and the award is presented to the film’s sound team: Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John AMPS and Dash Mason-Malik AMPS.

Reacting to the news, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle on behalf of the F1 sound team commented, “I shrieked in my car (I pulled over first) and went on an instant texting frenzy to let my fellow F1 crew know the fantastic news. So grateful to Joe Kosinski, our filmmakers and the artists at Skywalker Sound for unparalleled support through every pitstop and over every finish line. To be recognized by our peers at such a high level for our work on F1 is a humbling privilege. We are well chuffed to say the least!”

AMPS Chair George Foulgham noted, “F1 is the worthy winner of this year’s AMPS Film Sound Award. The meticulous and exhaustive production sound recording, coupled with the detailed engineering of the incredible sound design, mixed with the driving force of Hans Zimmer’s score, creates a cinematic experience that takes the audience on a sonic ride they won’t forget.”