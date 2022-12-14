Bedrock.LA Music Complex to Shutter, Readies ‘Estate Sale’

Bedrock.LA, the mainstay multi-use music facility on Los Angeles’ east side, is officially closing and will sell off its contents.

Echo Park, CA (December 14, 2022)—Bedrock.LA, the mainstay multi-use music facility on Los Angeles’ east side, is officially closing after being empty for more than a year due to a building structure issue. Going out with a bang, the nearly 40,000-square-foot, 100-room musical facility, which housed recording studios, rehearsal rooms, music product retail and more, will hold an “Estate Sale” this Saturday, selling hundreds of drum kits, guitar amplifiers, keyboards, cables and accessories from its inventory.

According to a statement from Bedrock.LA, in October 2021, the site had to be evacuated due to a building structure issue. The building’s landlord, Echo Park One/The Standard Oil, reportedly opted to demolish the site rather than repair the building, but has yet to set a date for the building’s demise.

In an additional Instagram post, Bedrock.LA detailed the situation:

In October 2021 we were notified of a significant building structure issue by our landlord. A truss had split just below a perpetually never-properly-repaired air conditioner which had been leaking on and off for over a decade. We immediately stopped business and evacuated the building according to the landlord’s instructions with the promise from them that the building would be repaired within 6 months.

After successfully surviving the pandemic, we chose to continue to employ our staff under the assumption that we would reopen in the timeframe we were told.

Through that winter, we noticed that no work was being done and we got our own estimate for repair. It turned out that it could take only 6 weeks of construction & cost ~$104k; the equivalent to only ~2 months of rent that the landlord normally received. However, in the Spring of 2022 the landlord decided not to make the repair at all but instead insisted that we leave forever.

With lawyers, we fought back however it became clear that the law and process would not be in our favor. Sadly, in this stressful, expensive attempt we had no other choice but to give up.

Across the 13 years that Bedrock.LA was up and running, the site hosted multiple BEDROCKtoberfests and saw Grammy award-winning recordings such as “Weird Al” Yankovic’s first Billboard number-one album, Mandatory Fun, emanate from its studios.

The sale will take place this Saturday, December 17, from 12pm to 6pm at 1623 Allesandro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026, and Bedrock.LA is also selling merchandise from its website.