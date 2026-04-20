Music Producers Guild Announces Awards Winners

The Music Producers Guild announced the winners of its 2026 MPG Awards on April 16 in London.

London, U.K. (April 20, 2026)—The Music Producers Guild, in association with Dolby and Mix with the Masters, announced the winners of its 2026 MPG Awards on April 16 in London.

Now in their 18th year, the MPG Awards celebrate the very best of British production talent working behind the scenes in the U.K. music industry, alongside key international collaborators.

Mark “Spike” Stent received the Icon Award, while Kamille was honored with the Inspiration Award. The 1975 were presented with the Outstanding Contribution to UK Music Award, recognizing their lasting impact on British music.

The BBC Radiophonic Workshop was honored with the Pioneer Award. The new Impact Award was presented to War Child for their War Child UK’s Help(2) album. The MPG previously announced Jon Thornton, head of sound technology at LIPA, as the winner of its gifted Special Recognition Award.

The MPG Awards 2026 are supported by sponsors including Dolby, Mix with the Masters, PPL, PRS for Music, Audio Note, Neve, Neumann, Flare Audio, SESAC, the Musicians’ Union, FSK Audio (reception drinks sponsor), and Beyerdynamic (after-party sponsor).

The full 2026 MPG Awards shortlist is as follows:

Producer of the Year, sponsored by Flare Audio

Zach Nahome

Breakthrough Producer of the Year

Oli Barton-Wood

Breakthrough Engineer of the Year

Evie Clark-Yospa.

Mastering Engineer of the Year, sponsored by dCS Audio

Natalie Bibby

Mix Engineer of the Year

Charlie Holmes

Atmos Mixer of the Year, sponsored by Dolby Atmos

Andrew Scheps

Large Commercial Studio, sponsored by Neumann

Decoy

Small Commercial Studio, sponsored by Neumann

Snap! Studios

Recording Engineer of the Year, sponsored by Neve

Ricky Damian

Self-Producing Artist of the Year, sponsored by PRS for Music

Barry Can’t Swim – Joshua Spence Mainnie.

Unsung Hero, sponsored by Musicians’ Union

Mick Ross (Generator)

Writer-Producer of the Year, sponsored by SESAC

Steph Marziano.

Album of the Year

Olivia Dean: The Art of Loving

Producer: Zach Nahome

Engineer: Zach Nahome

Mixer: Charlie Holmes

Mastering: Simon Francis

Original Score Recording of the Year

Young Fathers: 28 Years Later (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Producer Young Fathers, Rosie Danvers, Tommy Danvers

Engineer: Jake Jackson

Mixer: James Trevascus