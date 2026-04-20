Music Producers Guild Announces Awards Winners

London, U.K. (April 20, 2026)—The Music Producers Guild, in association with Dolby and Mix with the Masters, announced the winners of its 2026 MPG Awards on April 16 in London.
Now in their 18th year, the MPG Awards celebrate the very best of British production talent working behind the scenes in the U.K. music industry, alongside key international collaborators.
• UK’s Music Producers Guild Reveals Awards Nominees
Mark “Spike” Stent received the Icon Award, while Kamille was honored with the Inspiration Award. The 1975 were presented with the Outstanding Contribution to UK Music Award, recognizing their lasting impact on British music.
The BBC Radiophonic Workshop was honored with the Pioneer Award. The new Impact Award was presented to War Child for their War Child UK’s Help(2) album. The MPG previously announced Jon Thornton, head of sound technology at LIPA, as the winner of its gifted Special Recognition Award.
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The MPG Awards 2026 are supported by sponsors including Dolby, Mix with the Masters, PPL, PRS for Music, Audio Note, Neve, Neumann, Flare Audio, SESAC, the Musicians’ Union, FSK Audio (reception drinks sponsor), and Beyerdynamic (after-party sponsor).
The full 2026 MPG Awards shortlist is as follows:
Producer of the Year, sponsored by Flare Audio
Zach Nahome
Breakthrough Producer of the Year
Oli Barton-Wood
Breakthrough Engineer of the Year
Evie Clark-Yospa.
Mastering Engineer of the Year, sponsored by dCS Audio
Natalie Bibby
Mix Engineer of the Year
Charlie Holmes
Atmos Mixer of the Year, sponsored by Dolby Atmos
Andrew Scheps
Large Commercial Studio, sponsored by Neumann
Decoy
Small Commercial Studio, sponsored by Neumann
Snap! Studios
Recording Engineer of the Year, sponsored by Neve
Ricky Damian
Self-Producing Artist of the Year, sponsored by PRS for Music
Barry Can’t Swim – Joshua Spence Mainnie.
Unsung Hero, sponsored by Musicians’ Union
Mick Ross (Generator)
Writer-Producer of the Year, sponsored by SESAC
Steph Marziano.
Album of the Year
Olivia Dean: The Art of Loving
Producer: Zach Nahome
Engineer: Zach Nahome
Mixer: Charlie Holmes
Mastering: Simon Francis
Original Score Recording of the Year
Young Fathers: 28 Years Later (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Producer Young Fathers, Rosie Danvers, Tommy Danvers
Engineer: Jake Jackson
Mixer: James Trevascus