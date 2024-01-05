‘Best Sound’ Oscar Shortlist Films Announced

The 10 films on the 96th Academy Awards Sound Category shortlist have been announced.

Los Angeles, CA (January 5, 2024)—The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 films shortlisted for consideration to be nominated in the Sound Category of the 96th Academy Awards.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Barbie • The Creator • Ferrari • The Killer • Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon • Oppenheimer • The Zone of Interest

Many of those shortlisted films were part of the recent Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season virtual event, where the audio teams discussed their work on the now-honored films. You can view their insightful interviews below to learn more about the challenges they faced and the solutions they created to bring the sound of their films to life.

Barbie

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

All eligible members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and, from that list, the eventual nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlist films beginning Thursday, January 11, 2024, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Los Angeles and New York. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and concludes on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.