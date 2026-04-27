Biamp Museum Opens

Biamp is marking its 50-year anniversary with the creation of a Biamp History Museum located at its global headquarters.

Beaverton, OR (April 27, 2026)—Biamp is marking its 50-year anniversary with the creation of a Biamp History Museum located at its global headquarters. The museum opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters, and will be a permanent addition to the facility.

A highlight of the afternoon was a special musical performance by the Youth Music Project from West Linn, Oregon, a recipient of the Biamp Charitable Grant program, whose young musicians provided a tribute to the musical heritage of Biamp and the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local community.

The museum illustrates the company’s 50-year journey via a variety of products, photographs and memorabilia that chronicle that evolution, as Biamp traces its roots to a member of the famous Portland band The Kingsmen, who performed the iconic hit, “Louie, Louie.”

“Our 50-year anniversary is a testament to the ingenuity, dedication, and passion of every person who has been part of the Biamp story,” said Rashid Skaf, president, CEO and co-chairman. “This museum isn’t just about looking back—it’s about honoring the foundation that allows us to continue pushing boundaries and creating solutions that transform how people communicate and collaborate. From our rock ‘n’ roll beginnings to today’s extraordinary AV technologies, the spirit of ingenuity has remained constant.”