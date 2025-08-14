QuickMix – Aug 14, 2025: Manny Marroquin, Biamp, HeadRush, More!

New York, NY (August 14, 2025)—Today’s QuickMix:
- You know you’ve made it when you have your own stereo. High-end HiFi brand Wrensilva has collaborated with 18-time Grammy-winning mix engineer and Larrabee Studios owner Manny Marroquin on the Larrabee Creator Edition M1, a limited-edition record console. As Wrensilva’s first Creator Edition product, only 55 will be produced; they’ll each come with three albums recorded at Larrabee, handpicked by Marroquin himself; and will run you a cool $19,900. As the system’s namesake put it, “It’s an emotional artifact—something you’ll proudly pass down to future generations.”
- Paulson Stadium, on the campus of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia, has received an audio upgrade based around Biamp Community LVH-900 series loudspeakers and VenuePolar optimization software. The project was undertaken in order to enhance speech intelligibility and provide consisten coverage throughout the 25,000-seat stadium.
- HeadRush VX5 ($299) is a new vocal processing pedal that brings Antares AutoTune pitch correction technology into the live performance realm. Usable on stage or in the studio without the need for a computer, the unit sports dedicated retune speed and humanize knobs, an Intelligent Harmonizer mode, talk mode for disabling all effects, 99 presets and lots more.
- Audio-Technica’s ATUC-50 Digital Discussion System is now supported in MVI Audiovisual’s EasyConf software ecosystem, adding customizable control to the conferencing solution. The Netherlands-based developer’s software suite includes EasyConf, EasyCam and EasyConf Connect, providing solutions for preparing, managing, streaming and recording meetings with both in-person and remote attendees.