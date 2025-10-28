Biamp Acquires ClearOne IP, Designs

Beaverton, OR (October 28, 2025)—Conferencing/streaming provider ClearOne has entered an agreement with Biamp to sell various assets, including intellectual property, product inventory and customer data among other items, to the AV solutions company.

With the sale, Biamp will acquire various signal-processing designs and patents associated with beamforming microphone arrays and related audio signal-processing technologies.

Notably, Biamp will not take on any obligations to continue selling, supporting or developing ClearOne-branded products; ClearOne will continue to provide product warranty and support services.

Also, despite the asset sale, ClearOne will continue to exist as a public company. Derek Graham, ClearOne CEO, noted in a statement, “We believe that this asset sale is the best way to maximize value for current shareholders while allowing the company to pivot to take advantage of new business opportunities in the future. We appreciate the support of our channel partners and customers over the years, and we plan to continue to provide support for our products consistent with our published warranty policy.”

“ClearOne helped set benchmarks in professional audio, particularly in beamforming microphones and core DSP,” said Rashid Skaf, Biamp president, CEO, and co-chairman. “Bringing these assets into Biamp strengthens our already deep audio engineering foundation and will enhance future product innovations across our portfolio. Our mission remains delivering the most reliable, best-sounding experiences in the market, and these assets align squarely with that goal.”