Bose Professional Opens Tokyo Office

Tokyo, Japan (July 1, 2024)—Bose Professional has opened a new sales office and Experience Center in Tokyo, Japan as part of the company’s continuing international expansion. It follows the recent openings of offices and Experience Centers in Singapore; Beijing, Shenzen, and Shanghai, China; and Osaka, Japan.

Located in the Tamachi neighborhood of Tokyo, the new office combines business spaces and meeting rooms with an Experience Center designed for education and demonstration of Bose Professional’s line-up of loudspeakers, power amplifiers, processors, controllers and software.

An opening ceremony for the new facility was headlined by a visit from CEO John Maier; Vice President of International Sales Hans Vereecken; Director of Sales, Japan, Kazuhiro Terada; and guests including representatives from Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., USEN, ITOKI, and M&H. The event featured speeches with Maier serving as guest of honor, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and concluding with a traditional Kagami-Biraki sake toast to commemorate the occasion.

“It’s our mission to deliver amazing audio solutions and services to our customers around the globe,” said Maier. “I am so proud of what the Bose Professional team here in Japan, and around the world have accomplished by achieving these milestones in our company’s history. I can’t wait to travel to more offices and cut more ribbons as we deepen our 50-year legacy of partnerships and continue to grow our global organization.”

Bose Professional plans to open seven more offices in 2024, in locations including Dubai, UAE, Paris and London. The company also plans to open a new Bose Professional global headquarters and Experience Center early next year in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.