FIR Designer v4.5 Adds EQ for Bose Pro Processors & Amps

New York, NY (September 17, 2025)—With the arrival of its latest update, Eclipse Audio’s FIR Designer DSP software can now be used to design and load EQ to Bose Professional Sound Processors and PowerShareX, PowerShare and PowerMatch amplifiers.

The Bose filter emulation ensures that common IIR filters, used to configure DSP functions for EQ, will produce consistent results when used in Bose products. Some filters produce different results when used across different processor brands, so Bose and Eclipse Audio collaborated to ensure that FIR Designer’s Bose IIR filter mode interprets filter parameters the same way as in Bose ControlSpace Designer professional configuration and control software.

The Bose Professional IIR filter mode contains options for parametric, low-shelf, high-shelf, notch and Butterworth (1st & 2nd order filters) high-pass and low-pass filters; all of which can be saved & exported as a .peq file for upload into a ControlSpace Designer PEQ block.

The update brings the total of brand-emulating modes in FIR Designer to 16; other brands with emulated filter settings include AFMG, Biamp, Blaze Audio, BSS, Fohhn Audio, Lake, Linea Research, Marani, Pascal Audio, Powersoft, QSC Q-SYS, RAM Audio, RMS-Acoustics, Storm Audio and Symetrix. A ’Generic’ mode is also available for unrepresented audio brands.