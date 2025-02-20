Adamson FletcherMachine Gets V2.3 Update

Port Perry, ON (February 19, 2025)—Adamson Systems Engineering’s FletcherMachine spatial audio solution has gotten an update with the newly announced V2.3 software. The update adds a variety of new features and capabilities, including remote software, engine firmware, virtual software and plug-in.

Some of the new features and improvements include improved network connectivity, particularly on computers with multiple network adapters. Also, network connectivity has been improved, particularly on computers with multiple network adapters. Users can now choose the direction of initial sync between the remote and engine, and preferences from previous remote versions can be imported seamlessly. Redundancy Mode has been further improved, and a Dedicated Show Mode prevents accidental changes to setups during performances.

Other additions include

Leader/Follower Hierarchy Updates: An updated leader/follower hierarchy for setups with multiple remotes.

Trajectory Engine Updates: Several updates to the integrated trajectory engine.

Distance Attenuation Enhancements: Improved distance attenuation for more realistic results.

Binaural Rendering Improvements: Enhanced binaural rendering module, particularly with head tracking.

GUI and Workflow Updates: Various updates to the graphical user interface and workflow.

The FletcherMachine’s sound spatialization tools can be applied to various loudspeaker setups from frontal to complex 3D surround applications, and is intended for small or large-scale venues, touring and permanent installations.

The FletcherMachine Remote’s interface is designed like a mixing desk, with a touchscreen-based interface for object positioning. Mixing functionalities include trajectory modules, object EQ, compressor, adjustable distance attenuation, OSC capabilities, integration of tracking systems and more. The system supports up to 12 layers and features loudspeaker positioning in three dimensions with ArrayIntelligence/Blueprint import.