Adamson Brings New Amps to InfoComm 2025

Orlando, FL (June 9, 2025)—In the wake of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Adamson Systems Engineering will unveil its new XG Integration Amplifiers at InfoComm 2025.

XG Integration Amplifiers were designed with a focus on power, integration and system intelligence. Designed with AV installations in mind, the XG line delivers up to 16 kW in a compact 2RU form factor, whilst combining native Milan-AVB for audio and control over a single cable, DSP and integrated protection and monitoring, all in a rack-mounted solution.

Available in 1RU and 2RU models and 4 and 8 channel configurations, the new XG Integration Amplifiers enable end-to-end Adamson system interoperability for a larger portion of Adamson’s product offering. Fully engineered and manufactured in North America and USMCA-compliant, the XG Integration Amplifiers are the product of Adamson’s focus on local production and long-term manufacturing control.

“This isn’t just another amplifier line,” says Brian Fraser, head of product and technology at Adamson. “The XG Integration Amplifier embodies our vision for smart amplification, where power and control unite into a single intelligent system hub, offering an interoperable, end-to-end solution for system integrators and other AV professionals.”

Supporting the product launch is a recent expansion of Adamson’s in-house production capabilities. “Our customers deserve dependable tools and reliable timelines,” explains Pieter van Hoogdalem, Adamson’s business development strategist. “By continuing to invest in our own production infrastructure, we’re creating a more stable supply environment and a more dependable and self-reliant product pipeline.

“This year’s show is all about demonstrating the benefits of an end-to-end Adamson ecosystem,” he adds. “Whether you are installing a stadium sound system or touring the globe, Adamson delivers the integrated tools, power and reliability. We look forward to seeing the response from attendees at the show.”