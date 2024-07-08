Adamson FletcherMachine V2 Released

Adamson Systems Engineering has officially released FletcherMachine Version 2, updating its spatial audio rendering system with new features, enhancements and more.

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (July 8, 2024)—Following a lauded preview launch at InfoComm in mid-June, Adamson Systems Engineering has officially released FletcherMachine Version 2, updating its spatial audio rendering system with new features, enhancements and more. The new edition is available for download as a free upgrade for existing FletcherMachine users, and includes both software and firmware updates.

FletcherMachine V2’s expanded features include improved speaker management that allows for both 2D and 3D setups in the same session. There’s also the addition of new connectivity tools, including dedicated DiGiCo and Avid plug-ins, and on-board ADM-OSC to aid interoperability with other mixing desks and audio workstations.

Users will want to try a new binaural renderer that can be freely assigned to any output channel; AVB+MADI versions also offer a dedicated headphone output. Elsewhere, an all-new delay matrix allows for routing of any input to any output with user assignable gain and delay. Depending on their hardware, users can now select from up to three high-quality reverb engines. The snapshot section has reportedly been improved for more accurate show control, and expanded object grouping and linking is expected to help simplify mix automation.

Both Traveler and Stage Engines both have new housings; hardware redundancy is now available for Stage engines, too. Integration with tracking systems and other third-party applications has also been improved with the implementation of more efficient external protocol handling (MIDI, OSC, PSN, rttrpm).

The FletcherMachine system is available in three versions:

FletcherMachine Virtual is a free, stand-alone application for Windows and MacOS that allows users to design immersive environments on-the-go with headphones, while gaining hands-on experience that will translate to the full version.

FletcherMachine Stage is a 3U rack-mountable hardware unit, offering up to 128×128 in- and outputs at 96 kHz sample rate and 1.3 ms latency. A 5-inch color touchscreen allows access to critical functions such as system monitoring and I/O routing.

FletcherMachine Traveler brings the functionality of the Stage engine to a more portable format, offering a maximum of 96 channels with variable in- and output counts. Pulling everything together is the FletcherMachine Remote, a portable application for Windows and MacOS.