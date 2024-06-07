Adamson FletcherMachine V2 to Debut at InfoComm 2024

Adamson Systems Engineering has launched an update for its FletcherMachine Spatial Audio Rendering Engine, adding a slew of new features.

Las Vegas, NV (June 7, 2024)—Adamson Systems Engineering has launched an update for its FletcherMachine Spatial Audio Rendering Engine, adding a slew of new features that expand on the object-based mixing system’s capabilities and workflow. InfoComm attendees will have the opportunity to audition V2’s new features and workflows at the Adamson’s booth, C9547.

FletcherMachine is an object-based rendering engine that utilizes both amplitude and time-localization algorithms to position sound sources accurately in a three-dimensional space. This approach enhances the listener’s ability to perceive both the direction and distance of sound sources, resulting in a realistic immersive experience.

The FletcherMachine system is available in three versions:

FletcherMachine Virtual is a free, stand-alone application for Windows and MacOS that allows users to design immersive environments on-the-go with headphones, while gaining hands-on experience that will translate to the full version.

FletcherMachine Stage is a 3U rack-mountable hardware unit, offering up to 128×128 in- and outputs at 96 kHz sample rate and 1.3 ms latency. A 5-inch color touchscreen allows access to critical functions such as system monitoring and I/O routing.

FletcherMachine Traveler brings the functionality of the Stage engine to a more portable format, offering a maximum of 96 channels with variable in- and output counts. Pulling everything together is the FletcherMachine Remote, a portable application for Windows and MacOS.

FletcherMachine V2’s expanded features include:

Improved speaker management allows for both 2D and 3D setups in the same session.

New connectivity tools include dedicated DigiCo and AVID plug-ins, and on-board ADM-OSC allows for easy interoperability with other mixing desks and audio workstations.

A new binaural renderer can be freely assigned to any output channel. AVB+MADI versions also offer a dedicated headphone output.

New housings for both Traveler and Stage Engines.

Select from up to three high-quality reverb engines (hardware dependent).

Hardware redundancy available for Stage engines.

All-new delay matrix allows for easy routing of any input to any output with user assignable gain and delay.

Improved snapshot section for more accurate show control.

More efficient external protocol handling (MIDI, OSC, PSN, rttrpm) for improved integration of tracking systems and other third-party applications.

Expanded object grouping and linking for simplified mix automation.

Time code, stereo pairing function, variable I/O, and many more…

The FletcherMachine V2 setup at Adamson’s InfoComm booth will include a FletcherMachine V2 Stage with Remote software driving an immersive audio setup comprised of 5 Adamson IS7c ultra-compact 2-way integration-ready coaxial loudspeakers, as well as binaural headphone monitoring.

FletcherMachine V2 features will be available as a free upgrade for existing FletcherMachine users through www.adamson.ai