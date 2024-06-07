Adamson FletcherMachine V2 to Debut at InfoComm 2024

Las Vegas, NV (June 7, 2024)—Adamson Systems Engineering has launched an update for its FletcherMachine Spatial Audio Rendering Engine, adding a slew of new features that expand on the object-based mixing system’s capabilities and workflow. InfoComm attendees will have the opportunity to audition V2’s new features and workflows at the Adamson’s booth, C9547.
FletcherMachine is an object-based rendering engine that utilizes both amplitude and time-localization algorithms to position sound sources accurately in a three-dimensional space. This approach enhances the listener’s ability to perceive both the direction and distance of sound sources, resulting in a realistic immersive experience.
The FletcherMachine system is available in three versions:
FletcherMachine Virtual is a free, stand-alone application for Windows and MacOS that allows users to design immersive environments on-the-go with headphones, while gaining hands-on experience that will translate to the full version.
FletcherMachine Stage is a 3U rack-mountable hardware unit, offering up to 128×128 in- and outputs at 96 kHz sample rate and 1.3 ms latency. A 5-inch color touchscreen allows access to critical functions such as system monitoring and I/O routing.
FletcherMachine Traveler brings the functionality of the Stage engine to a more portable format, offering a maximum of 96 channels with variable in- and output counts. Pulling everything together is the FletcherMachine Remote, a portable application for Windows and MacOS.
FletcherMachine V2’s expanded features include:
- Improved speaker management allows for both 2D and 3D setups in the same session.
- New connectivity tools include dedicated DigiCo and AVID plug-ins, and on-board ADM-OSC allows for easy interoperability with other mixing desks and audio workstations.
- A new binaural renderer can be freely assigned to any output channel. AVB+MADI versions also offer a dedicated headphone output.
- New housings for both Traveler and Stage Engines.
- Select from up to three high-quality reverb engines (hardware dependent).
- Hardware redundancy available for Stage engines.
- All-new delay matrix allows for easy routing of any input to any output with user assignable gain and delay.
- Improved snapshot section for more accurate show control.
- More efficient external protocol handling (MIDI, OSC, PSN, rttrpm) for improved integration of tracking systems and other third-party applications.
- Expanded object grouping and linking for simplified mix automation.
- Time code, stereo pairing function, variable I/O, and many more…
The FletcherMachine V2 setup at Adamson’s InfoComm booth will include a FletcherMachine V2 Stage with Remote software driving an immersive audio setup comprised of 5 Adamson IS7c ultra-compact 2-way integration-ready coaxial loudspeakers, as well as binaural headphone monitoring.
FletcherMachine V2 features will be available as a free upgrade for existing FletcherMachine users through www.adamson.ai