Canada’s Juno Awards Announce Producer, Engineer of the Year

Edmonton, Canada (March 14, 2023)—Canada’s Juno Awards, highlighting the country’s musical achievements of the past year, took place this weekend. The two-night event, taking place this past Saturday and Monday, was held by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, and broadcast on the CBC from Rogers Place in Edmonton. Among the awards conferred were Recording Engineer of the Year and Jack Richardson Producer Of The Year Presented By Audio-Technica awards.

The Juno for Recording Engineer of the Year went to Serban Ghenea, for his work on Lil Nas X’s “That’s What I Want” and Sam Smith’s Kim Petras collaboration, “Unholy.” Also nominated for the award were Derek Hoffman, George Seara, Gus Van Go and Jason Dufour.

Meanwhile, the Jack Richardson Producer Of The Year Presented By Audio-Technica award was presented to Akeel Henry for his work on Giveon’s “For Tonight” (with co-producers Sevn Thomas and Jahaan Sweet) and John Legend’s “Splash” (with co-producers Tone and Kevin Ekofo). Also nominated for the award were Banx & Ranx, Kaytranada, Mike Wise and Murda Beatz.

The big winner of the evening was The Weeknd, who went home with five awards, including Album of the Year. At 22 Junos across a decade, he’s now the second-most decorated Juno winner, having broken his tie with Bryan Adams; only Anne Murray bests him at this point, with a historic 25 trophies.