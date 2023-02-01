Juno Awards Name Production Nominees

Nominees for all this year’s Juno Awards were announced Monday, including the production categories.

Edmonton, Canada (February 1, 2023)—Canada’s highest musical honors, the Juno Awards, will return March 13, 2023, with the 52nd edition taking place in Edmonton. Nominees for all this year’s awards were announced Monday including the production categories—Recording Engineer of the Year and, named after the noted producer, Jack Richardson Producer of the Year.

This year’s nominees for the Junos’ Recording Engineer of the Year Award are:

Derek Hoffman: “My Body,” Lili-Ann De Francesco; “Stronger Than you Know,” the East Pointers.

George Seara: “Hell/Heaven,” Keshi; “It’ll Be Okay,” Shawn Mendes.

Gus van Go: “Grow Up Tomorrow,” the Beaches; “What Feels Like Eternity,” Metric.

Jason Dufour: “She Don’t Know,” Jade Eagleson; “The Old Me,” Ria Mae.

Serban Ghenea: “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X; “Unholy,” Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras.

This year’s nominees for the Junos’ Jack Richardson Producer of the Year Award are:

Akeel Henry: “For Tonight,” Giveon (co-producers Sevn Thomas, Jahaan Sweet); “Splash,” John Legend (co-producer Tone, Kevin Ekofo).

Banx & Ranx: “Ctrl + Alt + Del,” Rêve; “Dynamite feat. Sia,” Sean Paul (co-producers Greg Kurstin, Jason Jigzagula Henriques).

Kaytranada: “dog food,” IDK; “Iced Tea,” Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada.

Mike Wise: “10 Things I Hate About You,” Leah Kate; “Yuck,” Charli XCX.

Murda Beatz: “California Breeze,” Lil Baby (co-producer Marcel Korkutata); “Have Mercy,” Chlöe (co-producers Chlöe, BoogzDaBeast, Fnz, Joseph L’Etranger).