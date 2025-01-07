CAS Award Nominations Announced

The Cinema Audio Society has announced the nominees for its 61st Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing 2024.

Los Angeles, CA (January 7, 2025)—As award season continues to ramp up, the Cinema Audio Society has announced the nominees for its 61st Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing 2024.

The CAS Award nominees highlight the outstanding contributions of sound mixers, recognizing excellence in the specialized craft of sound mixing for both film and television. The 61st CAS Awards will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton.

As previously announced, multi-award-winning sound mixer Tod A. Maitland CAS (A Complete Unknown, West Side Story, Joker), will be honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award. In addition, visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two, Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) will receive the Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award.

Additionally, five finalists are vying for the CAS Student Recognition Award, with the winner to be announced during the awards gala. The CAS will also introduce its newly elected Board of Directors at the event.

The 61st Annual CAS Award Nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing are:

Motion Pictures – Live Action

A Complete Unknown

Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

Deadpool & Wolverine

Production Sound Mixer – Colin Nicolson

Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS

Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin CAS

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS

Dune: Part Two

Production Sound Mixer – Gareth John

Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Doug Hemphill

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver

Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade

Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills CAS

Gladiator II

Production Sound Mixer – Stephane Bucher CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Matthew Collinge

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer – Filipe Pereira

Foley Mixer – Rob Weatherall

Wicked: Part One

Production Sound Mixer – Simon Hayes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – John Marquis

Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell

ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver

Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills CAS

Motion Pictures – Animated

Inside Out 2

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Scoring Mixer – Warren Brown

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Leff Lefferets

Moana 2

Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – David Fluhr CAS

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Mufasa: The Lion King

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

ADR Mixer – Gary Turnbull

Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills CAS

The Wild Robot

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos

Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferets

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Original Dialogue Mixer – Will Norie

Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake

Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes

ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts

Foley Mixer – Adrian Rhodes

Motion Pictures – Documentary

Elton John: Never Too Late

Production Sound Mixer – Jae Kim

Re-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas

I Am: Celine Dion

Production Mixer – Irene Taylor

Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Scoring Mixer – Tim Oliver

Music by John Williams

Production Mixer – Noah Alexander

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Production Sound Mixer – Austin Plocher

Re-Recording Mixer – Greg Gettens CAS

Scoring Mixer – Steve McLaughlin

Foley Mixer – Daniel Nicholls

The Blue Angels

Production Sound Mixer – Sean Peterson

Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS

Scoring Mixer – Forest Christenson

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

Baby Reindeer: S01 E07 “Episode 7”

Production Sound Mixer – Jake Whitelee

Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway

Foley Mixer – Keith Partridge

Masters of the Air: S01 E05 Part Five

Production Sound Mixer – Tim Fraser

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Duncan McRae

Re-Recording Mixer – Shane Stoneback

Scoring Mixer – Thor Fienberg

ADR Mixer – Sean Moher

Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

Ripley: S01 E03 III Sommerso

Production Sound Mixer – Maurizio Argentieri

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Barry

Re-Recording Mixer – Larry Zipf

Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt

ADR Mixer – Scott Cannizzaro

Foley Mixer – Matthew Kay

Stax: Soulsville, USA: S01 E02 Soul Man

Production Sound Mixer – Andri Artis

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante CAS

The Penguin: S01 E01 After Hours

Production Sound Mixer – Christof Gebert

Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris

Re-Recording Mixer – Rich Bologna

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

Television Series – One Hour

Fallout: S01 E01 The End

Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Bucino CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Rogers CAS

Foley Mixer – Mike Marino

Shōgun: S01 E01 Broken to the First

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Williamson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Pederson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS

ADR Mixer – Takashi Akaku

Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian CAS

Slow Horses: S04 E06 Hello Goodbye

Production Sound Mixer – Andrew Sissons

Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen

True Detective: Night Country: S04 E06 Part 6

Production Sound Mixer – Skuli Helgi Sigurgislason

Re-Recording Mixer – Howard Bargoff

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Timms

Scoring Mixer – Goetz Botzenhardt

ADR Mixer – Nick Kray

Foley Mixer – Keith Partridge

Yellowstone: S05 E14 Life is a Promise

Production Sound Mixer – Andrejs Prokopenko CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Zoern CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Sieh CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – David S. DiPietro CAS

Television Series – Half Hour

Curb Your Enthusiasm: S12 E09 Ken/Kendra

Production Sound Mixer – Chuck Buch CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Earl Martin

Hacks: S03 EP09 Bulletproof

Production Sound Mixer – Jim Lakin

Re-Recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ben Wilkins

ADR Mixer – Fernanda Domene

Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton

Only Murders in the Building: S04 E06 Blow Up

Production Sound Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle O’Neal CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Demoss

ADR Mixer – Rodrigo Galvan

Foley Mixer – Erika Koski

The Bear: S03 E03 Doors

Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

ADR Mixer – Kendall Barron

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

Foley Mixer – Conor Nagy

What We Do in the Shadows: S06 E05 Nandor’s Army

Production Sound Mixer – Rob Beal CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Christina Wen

ADR Mixer – Caitlin McDaid

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer – Alex Jongbloed

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

Beatles ’64

Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Berger

Re-Recording Mixer – Giles Martin

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S06 E08 Forza Ferrari

Production Sound Mixer – Doug Dreger

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Production Sound Mixer – Liviu Lupsa CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Dan Timmons

Scoring Mixer – Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer – JJ Suelto

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Production Sound Mixer – Brian Ruggles

Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CAS

Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary

Production Sound Mixer – Barry London

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Maverick Yadao

Student Recognition Award Finalists

Kaitlyn Frazier, Ohio University

Aidan Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design

Guillermo Moya, Full Sail University

Tejumoluwa Olarewaju, Savannah College of Art and Design

Trinh Vo, DePaul University