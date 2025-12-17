Clair Global Opens New Lititz HQ

Lititz, PA (December 17, 2025)—Clair Global has officially opened its new headquarters in its longtime home base of Lititz, Pennsylvania. Expanding the multifaceted company’s physical footprint in the community, the new building will house Clair’s global headquarters, while repurposing its previous site into a fully-fledged factory for the Cohesion brand and other internal manufacturing needs.

The new Lititz headquarters has been constructed with sustainable design practices and harnesses solar energy through an integrated rooftop system. Additionally, the entire facility has been climate-controlled using a geothermal energy system to offset electrical energy consumption over the calendar year. These green construction principles reportedly net the electricity usage for the building through a mixture of geothermal heat and solar power. The site also offers electric vehicle charging points.

The new building is now home to Clair Global’s Events, Integration and Product divisions. Matt Clair, EVP Business Operations, noted in a statement, “Not only does the new headquarters allow us to better service our Events and Integration clients, but it has enabled the expansion of our internal manufacturing aptitude. Beyond the Cohesion brand, we’re now better placed to design, build and supply equipment such as custom racks, cables, cases and any related hardware needs to our Clair affiliates around the globe.”

Ron Sadd, Clair Global Operations Manager, added, “With our thoughtful new building design, our resources have been pulled together. Operationally, our staff can work more efficiently and collaboratively, knowledge sharing in real time, which is a powerful asset for our teams.”

Training spaces are also integrated into the new HQ, supporting the company’s Road Staff in Training (RIT) program, an audio technician training curriculum exploring skills required to deploy large-scale event sound systems, live production communications and data services. The new training areas include a full-scale grid that can install two arena-size PA systems simultaneously, and practical training spaces that allow up to three training sessions to take place concurrently.

“From here in Lititz, we can continue investing in our people and advancing the experiences that matter most to our clients, and we’re excited to share this facility with our teams, partners, and the wider industry,” said Matt Clair.