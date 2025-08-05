Clair Global Acquires Clearwing

Lititz, PA (August 5, 2025)—In its fourth major acquisition this year, Clair Global has acquired production services and systems integrator Clearwing.

Based in Milwaukee, WI and Phoenix, AZ, Clearwing will maintain its brand, leadership and existing team, retaining its institutional knowledge and client relationships. Established in 1976, Clearwing has long provided audio, lighting and more for festivals, corporate events and the like, while also tackling touring and sizable installations for venues, museums, houses of worship and more.

The company has provided audio and lighting for large-scale festivals like Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Boston Calling, while also contributing to high-profile sports events like the Super Bowl and MLB Draft. Touring is part of the company’s retinue as well, as it recently provided audio for EDM giants Odeza and lighting on Gracie Abrams’ The Secret of Us tour.

On the integration side, Clearwing has developed and installed systems for audio at the BYU-Idaho Center, lighting at the Kentucky Derby Museum, and full audio, lighting, and video systems across 14 campuses of Christ’s Church of the Valley.

“We couldn’t be more excited as Clearwing joins a family of the most prestigious production professions on the planet,” said Gregg Brunclik, founder and CEO of Clearwing. “Our rapport with Clair ownership and management has been undeniably positive and we are thrilled to offer our customers exponentially expanded production solutions. Our staff will enjoy radically increased upward mobility potential for their personal and professional growth aspirations. This is a win from every perspective.”

As the fourth company to join the ranks of Clair Global this year, Clearwing follows in the footsteps of Wichie Sound this past June, Ampco Flashlight Group in April and LD Systems in January.