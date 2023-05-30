Custom MA301fet Mic On Auction for Turkish Earthquake Recovery

Hollywood, CA (May 30, 2023)—Close to 18 million people in Turkiye and Syria have been impacted by the earthquake in February, with over 55,000 dead and nearly 130,000 injured. Aiming to help raise funds for Turkish earthquake survivor recovery efforts, Mojave Audio has partnered with Help In Harmony to auction off a custom-painted MA301fet condenser microphone.

The auction is currently live and will take place through 12pm PST, June 9. All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the US-based Turkish Philanthropy Fund (TPF). The galactic green custom painted MA301fet condenser microphone was custom-finished by Mojave Audio’s chief tech John Nuss) and features a spacey green color shift that changes based on lighting. “We are thrilled to support the Help In Harmony project and contribute to their recovery mission,” said Dusty Wakeman, President of Mojave Audio.

Following the tragic earthquake that took place in Turkiye and Syria this past February, Mert Özcan, Founder & Producer at The Record House, teamed with fellow musician friends to create Help In Harmony, a music relief project that connects musicians, therapists and music therapists to continuously train volunteers who can collectively help heal disaster survivors and their communities through the power of music. “We are grateful to Mojave Audio for their support and their contribution to our fundraising event. Their generosity will help us continue our efforts in making a positive impact on the lives of those in need,” said Özcan.

Other items up for bid include an Austrian Audio OC18 Cardioid Microphone; Warm Audio WA12 MKII Single-Channel Mic Pre; and SSL Connex Quad USB Conferencing Microphone.

The Turkish Philanthropy Fund was established in 2003 to support Turkish and American non-profit organizations. Through their philanthropic events and community initiatives, they aim to bring positive social, cultural, and economic changes in Turkey. TPF works closely with local partners to ensure that their programs are tailored to the specific needs of the communities they serve.