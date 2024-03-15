Dalet, Veritone Enter Asset Management Partnership

Dalet and Veritone have partnered to integrate the Dalet Flex media workflow ecosystem with Veritone’s AI-powered Digital Media Hub.

Paris, France and Denver, CO (March 14, 2024)—Dalet and Veritone have announced a technology partnership that integrates the Dalet Flex media workflow ecosystem with Veritone’s AI-powered Digital Media Hub, featuring its commerce and monetization capabilities.

The integration enables a workflow from content creation through production, curation, packaging and distribution, letting media, sports and entertainment customers to monetize their digital media archives. The Dalet and Veritone referral partnership enables media and entertainment companies to maximize the return on investment of their content assets to generate new revenue streams. The secure, scalable and robust solution enables media-centric organizations to automatically deliver content to partners while remaining in control of their content catalog.

Key features include a cloud-native ecosystem to produce, manage, distribute, transact and monetize digital media content and archives; rich metadata management, to drive content catalog exposure and automated publishing based on business rules; the ability to implement branded digital marketplaces, offering a content shopping experience for B2B clients, partners and affiliates; customizable B2B portals, flexible monetization business models and granular searches based on metadata, including timecodes; and “a highly efficient secure solution with a common vision, long-term shared roadmap, and outstanding customer service.”

A demonstration of the integration will be available at the upcoming NAB Show from April 14 to 17, 2024 at the two companies’ respective booths.