JH Audio Pearl Tri Amp Micro Speaker Management System Launched

JH Audio’s new Pearl Tri Amp Micro Speaker Management System is available with its new Ruby IEMs.

Orlando, FL (October 3, 2023)—JH Audio has introduced its latest IEM-related product, the Pearl Tri Amp Micro Speaker Management System, exclusively with a pair of JH Audio’s new Ruby in-ear monitors.

The system includes the brand’s PC-based Pearl Control Software and Pearl Loader program, which offer functions that allow users to control gain, phase, time and equalization of low, mid and high frequencies of an in-ear monitor.

The Pearl system additionally utilizes an actively controlled passive crossover (ACPX) which the company states keeps latency to between .60 and .80 milliseconds. Explaining the process, Jerry Harvey, owner of JH Audio, noted, “Pearl processing provides unparalleled control to shape and optimize the audio and performance of any in-ear monitor solution. The system’s low-latency benefits are the result of a passive crossover in the IEM, and active control over the low, mid and high speaker circuits, which each have their own amplifier and processing. We sweeten the passive crossover slopes with equalization, which does not increase latency.”

The included Pearl Control software allows users to create their own custom presets to shape sound or even set different levels for each ear—beneficial to those experiencing hearing loss. Additionally, the Pearl Loader function is used to change the Pearl Processor from one frequency response setting to another via a simple USB-C cable.

The Pearl system can also be used for studio applications and can offer different reference responses, whether perfectly flat reference, a phone/tablet response or various popular studio monitor responses, as well as immersive audio. The software includes multiple frequency response files, which can be changed and saved as desired.

In addition to the software functions, the physical Pearl unit includes a 3.5mm input jack, a USB-C input for programming and charging, and a 10-pin connector output cable for three-way stereo audio.

The Pearl + Ruby system is immediately available for pre-order, starting at $4,499.