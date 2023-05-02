Dann Huff, David Leonard to Keynote at Mix Nashville!

Recording legends Dann Huff and David Leonard will talk emerging formats, immersive mixing, art meets commerce and more with moderator F. Reid Shippen in our Keynote Conversation.

Nashville, TN (May 2, 2023)—Two of Nashville’s most talented studio professionals over the past 30 years, producer/artist Dann Huff and producer/engineer David Leonard, will settle into director’s chairs at Columbia Studio A on Saturday, May 20, and kick off Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production with a free-ranging discussion on the art and business of the still-new audio formats, moderated by producer/engineer F. Reid Shippen.

The Keynote Conversation, “Immersive Music Production—Art Meets Commerce,” opens the all-day pro audio event, which takes place along Music Row during the day with a series of expert panels and sponsored programming, in conjunction with Host Partner Curb Studio, and in Berry Hill at night, with a party, studio crawl and immersive listening sessions starting at Host Partner Blackbird Studio.

“Nashville has a ridiculous amount of studio talent—engineers, producers, musicians, singers, songwriters—and Dann Huff and David Leonard have earned their spots at the top of any list that includes the terms ‘recording’ or ‘music,’” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “The combination of Dann’s artist/producer perspective and David’s vast mixing experience, which includes hundreds of immersive tracks, is a perfect fit for what’s going on in recording today. Throw in the technical knowledge, artistic sense and business acumen of Reid Shippen guiding the chat, and it promises to be a lively and informative session.”

Dann Huff, a Nashville native, has been one of country and rock music’s most in-demand producers and session guitarists since debuting as a member of the band White Heart with his brother David in the early 1980s, and later in the band Giant. He is a three-time CMA Musician of the Year, as well as a two-time Academy of Country Music Producer of the Year, working with artists such as Faith Hill, Megadeth, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts and Lonestar, among many others.

Grammy-winning engineer David Leonard has quietly put together one of the finest recording/mixing resumes of anyone, in any city, over the past 30-plus years, including the early Prince albums, the Neville Brothers, Indigo Girls and nearly the entire collections of Dwight Yoakam and John Mellencamp. Since moving to Nashville in 1992, he has worked primarily out of East Iris Studios, where over the past five years he has mixed hundreds of Dolby Atmos tracks for Universal Music Group, while also working with his own clients on their immersive remixes, including the Prince estate, Mellencamp and many other artists, both legacy and new.

Previously, Mix announced a series of expert panels titled “Separate But Equal: The Stereo and Immersive Mixes” and “Monitoring the Mix: Speakers and Headphones,” which will also take place in Columbia Studio A. Panelists include Jeff Balding, Vance Powell, Matt McClure, Will Kienzle, Pete Lyman, Chuck Ainlay and others to be announced soon.

Participating studios on Music Row include Curb Studio, Columbia Studio A, Starstruck Studios (Gallery, Pond and new immersive mix studio), and Black River Entertainment (Front Stage, Back Stage, new immersive mix studio). Participating studios in Berry Hill include Blackbird Studio (Studio C, Studio F), Imogen Sound, Sputnik Sound, Addiction Sound Studios, Westlake Pro, and the ADAM Audio showroom.

