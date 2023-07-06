Inside ‘Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production’

The inaugural 'Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production' all-day event was a massive hit, bringing together pros, manufacturers and more.

Even the morning-long rains didn’t stop more than 300 audio professionals from coming down to Music Row on Saturday, May 20, for Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production, an all-day event held in conjunction with Host Partner Curb Studios, along with the facilities at the historic Columbia Studio A, Black River Entertainment’s Front Stage and Sony 360RA immersive studio, and Starstruck Studios’ new SSL/ATC-based 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos mix room.

The day kicked off in Columbia Studio A with a Keynote Conversation titled “Immersive Music—Art Meets Commerce,” moderated by engineer/producer F. Reid Shippen and featuring two of Nashville’s most talented audio professionals: producer/engineer David Leonard and producer/artist Dann Huff.

That was followed by a Mix Panel Series featuring discussions on “Separate But Equal: The Stereo and Immersive Mix” and “Monitoring the Mix: Speakers and Headphones.”

Across Music Square East, Focusrite Pro and ADAM Audio presented a series of expert panels (including mastering) focused on real-world, engineer-to-engineer conversations. SSL and ATC took over Starstruck Studios’ immersive mix room to show off the SSL System T for Music and ATC 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitor system.

Across Music Circle South, at Black River Entertainment, Sony took over the main lobby and the 360RA immersive mix room to showcase its new Virtual Mixing Environment, 360RA mixing tools and new MDR-MV1 Studio Monitor Headphones. Further down the hall, Sennheiser/ Neumann set up a complete 7.1.4 KH Series monitor system, with curated playback sessions by Coast Mastering’s Michael Romanowski, featuring Nashville engineers.

Back at Columbia Studio A, Avid and Westlake Pro hosted two panel sessions, the first breaking down a few Avid tools for creating immersive mixes, and the second titled “Creating immersive Mixes.”

Mix Nashville Tabletop Sponsors included NTP Technology, Grace Design, DPA Microphones, Genelec, Wholegrain Digital Systems, Coast Mastering, Symphonic Acoustics and Vintage King.

At night, the Mix Nashville event shifted to Berry Hill for a party at Host Partner Blackbird Studio, coinciding with a Studio Crawl and Listening Sessions at Imogen Sound, ADAM Audio’s showroom, Westlake Pro, Addiction Sound and Sputnik Sound, with a multi-facility scavenger hunt sponsored by Vintage King and Avid.