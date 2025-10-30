Your browser is out-of-date!

‘Played, Worn & Torn’ Brings Stars’ Pro Audio Gear to Auction

The annual 'Played, Worn & Torn' auction returns to put notable mics, road cases, studio flooring and more under the hammer.

By Clive Young ⋅

Some of the pro-audio related items set to hit the auction block at 'Played, Worn & Torn.' Photos courtesy of Julian's Auctions.
Nashville, TN (October 30, 2025)—Julien’s Auctions’ annual ‘Played, Worn & Torn’ event returns in late November, placing items from well-known musicans and others under the hammer. But while the event will feature plenty of the usual rock n’ roll items that typically hit the block—awesome guitars, clothes, test pressings, acetates, RIAA awards (including a few given to the late Ed Germano of legendary NYC studio The Hit Factory), questionable art and the like—it will also feature offerings that lean more towards the pro-audio end of the spectrum.

For instance, the auction features all manner of stage-used microphones, like a well-taped Shure Beta 58 that Roger Daltrey of The Who winged around overhead in concert; a less-abused Beta 57A used by Oasis’ Liam Gallagher at Wembley Stadium, and a Sennhseiser SKM 2000XP wireless used by Fergie of Black Eyed Peas.

David Lee Roth made use of the mics in a lot up for grabs—it includes a wireless Shure Beta 58A and two engraved chrome bodies as well as a separate EV RE20 used for a radio broadcast in New York City.

Those more focused on recording may be interested in a boxed set of three flooring chunks from London’s Olympic Studios. Taken from Studio 1, the flooring was installed in 1987 and removed in 2009; in between, the wood soaked up vibes from sessions by The Rolling Stones, Oasis, U2, Madonna, Bjork, Massive Attack, Prince, The Verve, Arctic Monkeys and others.

Also from the audio realm are Amy Winehouse’s own KRK KNS-8400 headphones, random road cases from the likes of Bob Dylan and Peter Green, and a trio of vintage Vox pedals that belonged to Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders.

In all, more than 800 items will be auctioned November 20 and 21 at Nashville’s Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Municipal Auditorium, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares. Bidding will take place in person and online at juliensauctions.com.

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

