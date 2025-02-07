Bob Clearmountain, Greg Wells to Open Mix LA With Special Keynote Conversation

Santa Monica, CA (February 6, 2025)—The second annual Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event will open March 8 with a special Keynote Conversation between Bob Clearmountain and Greg Wells, two of the music and recording industry’s top talents, as they sit down with Mix Co-Editor Tom Kenny in the newly refurbished facilities of Host Partner UMG/21fifteen Studios, Santa Monica, Calif., for a discussion titled “Rebuilding the Mix.”

Producer/engineer Clearmountain and songwriter/producer/engineer Wells were two of the most visible music industry victims in the first day of the January fires that swept through Southern California, when their homes in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles burned to the ground, destroying all of their personal possessions—including, in each home, a one-of-a-kind, world-class immersive mix studio—within minutes.

“Because of their position in the industry and the complete loss they suffered in the fires, and then the way that they were so open and honest about their experience in the media, Bob and Greg became something like representatives for the thousands of musicians, artists, engineers and producers who have been affected,” said Kenny. “Now, nearly two months to the day of the Palisades Fire, they’ll be up on stage and continuing to rally the community. It’s an honor to be up there with them. L.A. is bouncing back.”

Clearmountain, who has worked with the likes of Chic, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and many others since the mid-1970s, would rank in anyone’s list of Top 5 Engineers of the past half-century. When the fires hit in January, he had just received a 2025 Grammy nomination in the category Best Immersive Audio Album for his mix on the 2024 re-release (he had also mixed the original) of Roxy Music’s Avalon in Dolby Atmos.

Wells, a songwriter, producer, engineer and talented multi-instrumentalist, has worked with artists including Celine Dion, Adele, Katy Perry, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ariana Grande since moving south from Ontario more than 30 years ago. When the fires hit the Palisades, he had just wrapped up two years of work as executive music producer on the film and soundtrack album for the smash hit Wicked.

The Keynote Conversation is part of the Mix Panel Series and serves as the foundation of the all-day event, which also includes sponsor demonstrations and listening sessions throughout the five-studio complex. The Keynote Conversation and expert panels will take place in the facility’s new 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage.

Industry sponsors, meanwhile, will occupy the studio spaces throughout the facility and provide technology demonstrations and listening sessions featuring top engineers, artists and producers.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II website.

For sponsorship information, please contact Mix publisher Janis Crowley.