‘The Sound of Ferrari’ Panel Added to Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV

Culver City, CA (September 25, 2023)—The sound behind Michael Mann’s next epic film, Ferrari, will take center stage at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 30. The panel, taking place in the William Holden Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is presented by FOX Post Production.

Join Andy Nelson of Fox Post Production Services with Tony Lamberti and Luke Schwarzweller, for a panel discussion on mixing the Ferrari sound experience. Moderated by Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix.

Ferrari is the highly anticipated film by acclaimed filmmaker Michael Mann that combines high-performance racing in tandem with an intimate exploration of the spiraling, chaotic private life of Enzo and Laura Ferrari (Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz). Coming to theaters December 25, 2023, from NEON.

FOX Post Production Services, is an esteemed sound boutique, with award-winning talent, and state-of-the-art technology housed within a historic facility that’s designed and optimized for quality sound.

Originally from London, England, Andy Nelson’s introduction to the motion picture industry came at the age of 16, when he started to work as a projectionist at his local movie theater. Guided by a love for films and their music, he first discovered a passion for sound while working at BBC Television Studios. He further expanded his skillset on the mix stages at London’s Shepperton Studios where he worked alongside Stanley Kubrick and Ken Russell. Following his success in the UK, Andy brought his talents stateside to TODD-AO Studios and later, to 20th Century Fox Studios. Since then, he has collaborated with a number of notable filmmakers, including Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams and Michael Mann. Nelson has worked on more than 200 films and continues to lend his expertise to projects ranging from adventures to musicals and everything in between.

Tony Lamberti has worked in motion picture and television sound for more than 30 years. He is a two-time Emmy Award winner and earned an Academy Award nomination for Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. After earning a degree in music production and engineering from Berklee College of Music, Lamberti began his career as a sound editor in Hollywood. He later joined Soundelux, where he became a sound designer, and then spent 12 years at Todd-AO as a re-recording mixer. His Emmy Awards came for the long-form television projects John Adams (2008) and And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself (2003). His more than 190 motion picture and television credits also include Django Unchained, Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse, Green Book, Bad Boys for Life and Spider-man: No Way Home. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Over the last decade, Luke Schwarzweller has developed a broad range of technical skills in the artistry of sound. After completing his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Media and Information Management for Film & Television at Michigan State University, Schwarzweller worked as a local television and radio station producer, audio engineer and production director. Since arriving in Los Angeles, he has been credited on over 50 projects in post-production sound, most recently as an additional re-recording mixer on several high-profile films including Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny and Ferrari.

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

