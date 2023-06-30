Mix Sound for Film & TV’s 10th Anniversary Set for September

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the game-changing Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event...and we plan to celebrate with the best in post-production sound!

Culver City, CA (June 30, 2023)—2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the game-changing Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event…and we plan to celebrate with the best in post-production sound!

When Mix Presents Sound for Film launched a decade ago, it was about all things immersive, with Dolby, DTS and Auro Technologies filling the main mix stages at Sony Pictures Studios, while Avid, Yamaha, JBL, Meyer Sound, Focusrite Pro and other pioneering companies took over the sound design suites and hallways. Randy Thom delivered the first Keynote Address and Oscar-winning editors and mixers populated the expert panels.

It was something all-new for high-end audio post professionals, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Over the years, we’ve added television sound, the Composers Lounge, the Production Sound Pavilion and the ever-popular Sound Reel Showcase. It just kept getting bigger and better, and the industry responded.

Now, we want to celebrate, and along with the expert panel presentations and A-level sponsor programming, we have plenty of fun planned for September 30 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City!

Our host partner, Sony Pictures Studios, offers the ultimate backdrop to the day, from the world class sound stages to iconic movie props and surprises you’ll see at the Lot.

Interested in sponsorship? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact [email protected] to discuss packages.