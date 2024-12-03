‘Nosferatu’ Audio/Music Team Set for ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’

The free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Nosferatu’ audio and music team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (December 3, 2024)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio and music team behind Nosferatu. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio and music team behind Nosferatu, presented by Focus Features/Universal Pictures.

Director Robert Eggers takes us back to Transylvania and the classic vampire story in this remake of the groundbreaking and highly influential 1922 German film of the same name, with all of its Gothic undertones, stone castles, period sounds, and, always, tension lurking in the shadows. The panel will include:

Robin Carolan, Composer

Damian Volpe, Supervising Sound Editor (Effects)/Supervising Sound Designer/Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen Little, Supervising Sound Editor (Dialog)

David Giammarco, Re-Recording Mixer

To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Joker: Folie À Deux, Maria, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, Emilia Perez, Conclave and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!