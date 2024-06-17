Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Winners Announced

Winners for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced Sunday night during the annual Tony Awards Telecast.

New York, NY (June 17, 2024)—Winners for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced Sunday night.

Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony, held at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City this time, highlights Broadway’s best work; the event marked its 77th edition this year.

Best Musical went to The Outsiders, while Stereophonic (which Mix reviewed during its Off-Broadway run last fall) won five awards, the most of the evening, including Best Play. The impressive stage set, depicting an accurately represented 1970s big-budget analog recording studio, won a Best Scenic Design of a Play award for David Zinn.

Additionally, while not part of the broadcast, legendary Broadway sound designer Abe Jacobs was awarded a Special Tony Award this year for his work, and accepted his award online:



The full list of winners is on the Tony Awards website.

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders