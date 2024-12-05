‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘The Wild Robot’ Audio & Music Team

Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘The Wild Robot’ audio and music team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (December 5, 2024)—The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio and music team behind The Wild Robot. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio and music team behind The Wild Robot, presented by Universal Pictures.

Animated films offer a blank palette to a sound editorial and mix team, a true sonic playpen. So when the servant-robot Roz is thrown off course during delivery and crash lands on a remote, uninhabited island, and is then accidentally activated, the sound team is able to create an all-new mechanical-natural-futuretech world for the ears. The panel will include:

Kris Bowers, Composer

Randy Thom, Supervising Sound Designer

Brian Chumney, Supervising Sound Editor

Leff Lefferts, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Joker: Folie À Deux, Maria, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, Emilia Perez, Conclave and Nosferatu, register now for the free online event!