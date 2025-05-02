Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Nominees Announced

Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced.

New York, NY (May 2, 2025)—Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced yesterday. Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony highlights Broadway’s best work and will mark its 78th edition this year.

While every theatrical production endeavors to have good sound, it certainly seems to pay off in terms of a show’s acceptance, as two Best Sound Design of a Play nominees are also up for Best Play (John Proctor is the Villain; The Hills of California) and two Best Sound Design of a Musical nominees are up for Best Musical (Buena Vista Social Club; Maybe Happy Ending).

The award ceremony will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8, 2025, on CBS, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Legitimate theatrical productions opening in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the current season may be considered for Tony nominations. The 2024/2025 eligibility season began April 26, 2024 and ended April 27, 2025. The Tony Awards will be voted in 26 competitive categories by 840 designated Tony voters within the theatre community.

The full list of nominations is at the Tony Awards website.

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins