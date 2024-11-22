Four More Films Join ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season!’

Four more films have joined ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season,’ with the addition of Alien: Romulus, Deadpool & Wolverine, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Wild Robot.

Los Angeles, CA (November 21, 2024)—Four more films have joined ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season,’ with the addition of Alien: Romulus, Deadpool & Wolverine, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Wild Robot. In all, 13 films are participating in the free online event, so don’t miss it!

Before filling out your ballot, join us on December 6 as Mix kicks off Awards Season with a free virtual event offering an early look at top nomination contenders in Best Sound for the 2025 Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards. Through a series of video presentations and unique panels the event will showcase the creative sound and music teams behind the year’s top films.

This year’s agenda:

ALIEN: ROMULUS

CONCLAVE

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

EMILIA PEREZ

GLADIATOR II

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

MARIA

NICKEL BOYS

NOSFERATU

WICKED

THE WILD ROBOT

