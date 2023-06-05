Fyne Audio Partners with AtlasIED

UK loudspeaker company Fyne Audio has entered a strategic partnership with and accepted investment from US commercial audio brand AtlasIED.

United Kingdom (June 5, 2023)—UK loudspeaker company Fyne Audio has entered a strategic partnership with and accepted investment from US commercial audio brand AtlasIED, to bring Fyne’s IsoFlare point source driver technology to the latter’s commercial installation loudspeakers.

Founded in 2017, Fyne Audio has developed point-source loudspeaker driver technology that has resulted in seven residential loudspeaker product ranges, from the entry-level F300i series to the Flagship F1 range and recently the “retro-inspired” Vintage and Vintage Classic loudspeaker series. The company’s IsoFlare constant directivity driver features coincidentally aligned mid-bass and tweeter sections for a point source design, aiding wide and controlled dispersion.

AtlasIED is one of the industry’s largest manufacturers of diverse commercial audio ecosystems. The company’s Atmosphere audio system combines digital audio processors, amplifiers, graphical user interfaces, programming software, and controls for digital audio systems across a range of commercial applications, including restaurants, bars, hotels, houses of worship, and retail establishments.

Anji Sosna, Fyne Audio managing director, noted, “This significant investment from AtlasIED and the creation of the Strategic Technology Collaboration partnership has secured our Residential roadmap and accelerated all our product development, particularly in the Commercial and CI markets. We now have an exciting opportunity to reach and delight even more customers in new markets with our Fyne Audio technology.”

John Ivey, president of AtlasIED, added, “Our long-term commitment to the company and the technology was further demonstrated by making a significant investment in Fyne Audio and establishing a collaborative partnership.”