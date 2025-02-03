Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

Los Angeles, CA (February 3, 2025)—The Recording Academy announced the winners of its 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers.

It was a long time coming, but Beyoncé, who arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with 11 nominations, the most of any artist this year, finally won for album of the year at her fifth attempt, with Cowboy Carter. Nominated in five country music categories, she also became the first Black artist to win for best country album. In fact, with her win earlier in the day for best country duo performance with Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win a country Grammy for 50 years. Those three wins bring her career Grammy total to 35, the most of any artist.

Beyoncé’s album of the year award was presented by members of the Los Angeles County fire department during a broadcast that paid tribute to—and raised money for—those affected by the recent California wildfires as well as first responders and emergency workers.

Kendrick Lamar also won big, taking home five awards for “Not Like Us,” his controversial Drake diss track, which is now a subject of a defamation lawsuit. Lamar’s wins included the prestigious song and record of the year categories.

This year’s engineering and production nominees are:

Record of the Year

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Mustard, Sean Momberger & Sounwave, producers; Ray Charles Brown Jr. & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Nicolas de Porcel, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Dave Hamelin, producers; Matheus Braz, Brandon Harding, Hotae Alexander Jang, Dani Pampuri & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Ryan Beatty, Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Hamelin, S. Carter & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

“Can’t Catch Me Now” (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) (Olivia Rodrigo)

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (Chappell Roan)

“girl i’ve always been” (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Good Luck, Babe!” (Chappell Roan)

“so American” (Olivia Rodrigo)

“stranger” (Olivia Rodrigo)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Neverender,” Justice & Tame Impala

Gaspard Augé & Xavier De Rosnay, producers; Gaspard Augé, Xavier De Rosnay, Damien Quintard & Vincent Taurelle, mixers

Best Remixed Recording

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Historical Album

Centennial

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

i/o

Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May & Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Best Immersive Audio Album

i/o (In-Side Mix)

Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel & Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit

Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Bartók: String Quartet No.3; Suite From ‘The Miraculous Mandarin’ (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

The Book of Spells (Merian Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Divine Mischief (Julian Bliss, J. Eric Wilson & Baylor University Wind Ensemble)

Joy! (John Morris Russell & Cincinnati Pops)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Schubert: The Complete Impromptus (Gerardo Teissonnière)

Stranger at Home (Shachar Israel)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater”

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)