Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the winners of its 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers and record producers.

Sevilla, Spain (November 20, 2023)—The Latin Recording Academy has announced the winners of its 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers and record producers.

This year’s televised ceremony was held in Sevilla, Spain, the first time that the Latin Grammy Awards show has been hosted outside the United States. On the night, songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, top of the list with 13 nominations this year, took home awards for composer of the year, producer of the year and best regional Mexican song. Shakira won for song of the year, best urban/fusion performance and best pop song. Karol G won for best album of the year and best urban music album.

This year’s Latin Grammy winners for engineering and production are as follows:

Record of the Year

De Todas Las Flores

Natalia Lafourcade

Adan Jodorowsky & Natalia Lafourcade, record producers; Gerardo Ordoñez, recording engineer; Gerardo Ordoñez, mixer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

Mañana Será Bonito

Karol G

Ovy On The Drums, album producer; Rob Kinelski, album mixer; Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G & Ovy On The Drums, songwriters; Dave Kutch, album mastering engineer

Best Classical Album

Huáscar Barradas Four Elements Immersive Symphony for Orchestra and Chorus

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra; Ollantay Velasquez, conductor; Huascar Barradas, Maria Cardemas, Eugenio Carreño & Eduardo Martinez Planas, album producers

Best Engineered Album

Canto a la Imaginación

Érico Moreira, engineer; Érico Moreira, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Marina Tuset)

Producer of the Year

Edgar Barrera