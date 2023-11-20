Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

Sevilla, Spain (November 20, 2023)—The Latin Recording Academy has announced the winners of its 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers and record producers.
This year’s televised ceremony was held in Sevilla, Spain, the first time that the Latin Grammy Awards show has been hosted outside the United States. On the night, songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, top of the list with 13 nominations this year, took home awards for composer of the year, producer of the year and best regional Mexican song. Shakira won for song of the year, best urban/fusion performance and best pop song. Karol G won for best album of the year and best urban music album.
This year’s Latin Grammy winners for engineering and production are as follows:
Record of the Year
De Todas Las Flores
Natalia Lafourcade
Adan Jodorowsky & Natalia Lafourcade, record producers; Gerardo Ordoñez, recording engineer; Gerardo Ordoñez, mixer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
Mañana Será Bonito
Karol G
Ovy On The Drums, album producer; Rob Kinelski, album mixer; Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G & Ovy On The Drums, songwriters; Dave Kutch, album mastering engineer
Best Classical Album
Huáscar Barradas Four Elements Immersive Symphony for Orchestra and Chorus
Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra; Ollantay Velasquez, conductor; Huascar Barradas, Maria Cardemas, Eugenio Carreño & Eduardo Martinez Planas, album producers
Best Engineered Album
Canto a la Imaginación
Érico Moreira, engineer; Érico Moreira, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Marina Tuset)
Producer of the Year
Edgar Barrera
- Ambulancia (Camilo, Camila Cabello) (T)
- Bebe Dame (Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera) (S)
- El Merengue (Marshmello, Manuel Turizo) (S)
- Gucci Los Paños (Karol G) (T)
- La Bachata (Manuel Turizo) (T)
- La Fórmula (Maluma, Marc Anthony) (S)
- Me Extraño (Romeo Santos, Christian Nodal) (T)
- Nasa (Camilo, Alejandro Sanz) (S)
- Pa Quererte (Rels B) (S)
- Por El Resto De Tu Vida (Christian Nodal, TINI) (S)
- Que Vuelvas (Carin León, Grupo Frontera) (S)
- Un x100to (Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny) (S)
- Una Copa Por Cada Reina (Deluxe) (Nathan Galante) (A)