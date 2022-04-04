Grammy Engineering and Production Award Winners Announced

The Recording Academy announced the winners of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers.

Los Angeles, CA (April 4, 2022)—The Recording Academy announced the winners of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers.

Originally planned for the end of January in Los Angeles, the Grammy Awards were delayed by the Omicron coronavirus variant and relocated to Las Vegas for the first time, where they were broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3. While the majority of the awards were presented during the day at the Premiere Ceremony, which was livestreamed, the major awards were presented during a live telecast on CBS.

On the night, Olivia Rodrigo, in contention for the Big Four categories — record, album and song of the year and best new artist — won best pop vocal album and best new artist. Jon Batiste, who led the pack going into the ceremonies with 11 nominations, came away with five, including album of the year. Silk Sonic won record of the year and song of the year.

As for the production and engineering talent honored at this year’s ceremonies, mastering engineer Michael Romanowski took home three Grammys, for two immersive album projects, one of which was held over from the 63rd Grammy Awards, and best engineered album, classical.

This year’s nominations were the first to be tallied from the popular vote following the Recording Academy’s change in selection procedures. Previously, and controversially, so-called secret committees would make the final selections after the rank and file had voted.

This year’s engineering and production winners are:

Record of the Year

“Leave the Door Open”

Silk Sonic

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

We Are

Jon Batiste

Craig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mickey Freedom Hart, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Alive

Rüfüs Du Sol

Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Love for Sale

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Chemtrails Over the Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (Album)

Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)

Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (Track)

Sling (Clairo) (A)

Solar Power (Lorde) (A)

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

Best Remixed Recording

“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)”

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the 63rd Grammy Awards best immersive audio album craft committee meeting was postponed until after last year’s Grammy Awards. The committee met, the nominations for the 63rd Grammys were voted on and the winner was presented as part of this year’s 64th Grammy Awards.

Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Chanticleer)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)

Eryilmaz: Dances of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)

Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)

Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)

Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)

A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)

Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)

Best Classical Compendium

Women Warriors – The Voices of Change

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers