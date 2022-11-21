Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

The winners of the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, including this year’s engineering, mixing, mastering and production honorees, have been announced.

Las Vegas, NV (November 21, 2022)—The Latin Recording Academy announced the winners of the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 17, 2022, including this year’s engineering, mixing, mastering and production honorees.

Uruguayan singer/songwriter Drexler was the night’s big winner, with five Latin Grammys, just ahead of Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny, with four. Rosalía’s cross-genre album, Motomami, picked up three awards for the Spanish artist while singer/songwriter Fito Páez, from Argentina, won all three awards for which he was nominated in the rock categories.

This year’s engineering and production winners are:

Record of the Year

Tocarte

Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

Carles Campi Campón, Jorge Drexler, Víctor Martínez, Pablopablo & C. Tangana, record producers; Carles Campi Campón, recording engineer; Carles Campi Campón, mixer; Fred Kevorkian, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

MOTOMAMI (digital album)

Rosalía

James Blake, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Noah Goldstein, Dylan Patrice, David Rodríguez, Jean Rodriguez, Sky Rompiendo, Rosalía, Tainy, The Weeknd, Michael Uzowuru & Pharrell Williams, album producers; Shin Kamiyama, Michael Larson, Sean Matsukawa, Tyler Murphy & David Rodríguez, album recording engineers; Manny Marroquin, album mixer; Rauw Alejandro, William Bevan, Daniel Gomez Carrero, LaShawn Daniels, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Kamaal Fareed, Adam Feeney, Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Kaan Günesberk, Teo Halm, Cory Henry, Chad Hugo, Fred Jerkins III, Rodney Jerkins, Tokischa Altagracia Peralta Juárez, James Blake Litherland, James W. Manning, Juan Luis Morera, Urbani Mota Cedeño, William Ray Norwood Jr., Juan Ivan Orengo, Carlops Querol, Justin Rafael Quiles, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Alejandro Ramirez Suárez, Tainy, The Weeknd, So Y Tiet, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, José Miguel Vizcaya Sánchez, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, album mastering engineer

Best Engineered Album

Motomami (digital album)

Chris Gehringer, engineer; Jeremie Inhaber, Manny Marroquin, Zach Peraya & Anthony Vilchis, mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Rosalía)

Producer of the Year

Julio Reyes Copello