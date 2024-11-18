Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

The Latin Recording Academy announced the winners of the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers and record producers.

Miami, FL (November 18, 2024)—The Latin Recording Academy announced the winners of the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers and record producers.

Dominican merengue star Juan Luis Guerra, who received five nominations this year, including producer of the year, won—along with his group 4.40—for record of the year and album of the year, as well as for bachata/merengue album and for tropical song. This year’s wins bring his total Latin Grammy haul to 28 over the course of a 40-year career.

Edgar Barrera, who topped this year’s Latin Grammy nomination list (as also he did last year) with nine nods, was honored as producer of the year. He was also named songwriter of the year for his collaborations with Karol G, Don Omar, Shakira and others. Barrera also won for best regional song alongside co-writer Kevyn Mauricio Cruz.

Awards were given out during a daytime webcast and at an evening celebration broadcast live on Univision from Miami’s Kaseya Center.

This year’s Latin Grammy winners for engineering and production are as follows:

Record of the Year

Mambo 23

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Juan Luis Guerra & Janina Rosado, record producers; Allan Leschhorn, recording engineer; Allan Leschhorn, mixer; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer

Track from: Radio Güira

[Rimas Entertainment LLC]

Album of the Year

Radio Güira

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Juan Luis Guerra & Janina Rosado, album producers; Allan Leschhorn, album recording engineer; Allan Leschhorn, album mixer; Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter; Adam Ayan, album mastering engineer

[Rimas Entertainment LLC]

Best Engineered Album

Se o Meu Peito Fosse o Mundo

Thiago Baggio, Will Bone, Leonardo Emocija, Rodrigo Lemos & Felipe Vassão, engineers; João Milliet, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer

(Jota.Pê) [Slap / Som Livre]

Producer of the Year

Edgar Barrera

Cosas De La Peda (Prince Royce Featuring Gabito Ballesteros) (T)

Cuando La Vida Sea Trago (Carin León) (S)

Difícil Tu Caso (Alejandro Fernández) (S)

El Jefe (Shakira & Fuerza Regida) (T)

Esquinas (Becky G) (A)

Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada (Grupo Frontera) (A)

Me Gusta Tu Flow (Arcángel) (T)

Mi Ex Tenía Razón (Karol G) (T)

Obsessed Pt. 2 (Yahritza Y Su Esencia) (A)

Según Quién (Maluma & Carin León) (S)

Best Classical Album

Fandango

Anne Akiko Meyers & Gustavo Castillo; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitry Lipay, album producer

(Los Angeles Philharmonic) [Los Angeles Philharmonic / Platoon]