Holoplot, Electrosonic Team for Immersive Audio Environments

Berlin, Germany (September 30, 2022)—German immersive pro-audio manufacturer Holoplot has teamed up with experiential technology provider Electrosonic in a new strategic partnership.

The two companies previously collaborated on Illuminarium, with Electrosonic responsible for the AV integration, including installing the X1 Matrix Array speakers first used for Wild: A Safari Experience at Illuminarium’s Atlanta venue.

Moving forward, Electrosonic will make use of Holoplot’s audio technology to augment its immersive experience designs. Meanwhile, the collaboration is expected to aid Holoplot’s further global expansion plans.

Ryan Penny, head of Sales at Holoplot, noted, “Partnerships with companies as well regarded as Electrosonic are vital to the continued international growth of Holoplot and the fulfilment of our mission to push the boundaries of what’s possible with professional audio. Their experience providing the right technology and services for complex AV deployments makes them a perfect match for Holoplot as we continually develop our hardware and software to solve unsolvable challenges.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Poe, director of Technology Solutions at Electrosonic, added “Holoplot’s revolutionary technology combined with our experience delivering immersive environments creates a unique advantage in the industry. When we work together, our combined expertise will provide unique and memorable experiences for any guest.”