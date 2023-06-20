InfoComm 2023 Closes on a High Note

Orlando, FL (June 20, 2023)—InfoComm 2023 had the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando jumping last week, with attendees packing the exhibition booths across the convention floor June 14-16. Now the official figures are in, and what everyone in attendance suspected has been confirmed: The show was a hit.

Total registrants for InfoComm 2023 reached 36,639. The show welcomed 29,325 verified attendees from 115 countries. International attendance made up 20%. In addition, 37% were first-time attendees. More than 2,000 unique individuals participated in continuing education.

On the trade show floor, 700 exhibitors showcased pro AV products and solutions across 358,700 net square feet in the West Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center.

In addition, AV professionals with their goals set on earning the leading pro AV credential took their Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) exams at InfoComm. A total of 156 professionals earned their CTS at the show (112 earned their CTS, 27 attained CTS-D (Design), and 17 attained CTS-I (Installation).

“It’s been an incredible week at InfoComm 2023 – seeing the power of such creative minds come together to show off pro AV solutions that enhance our world,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “To witness an industry evolving in real-time is so inspirational. I know attendees will head home with countless new ideas and business connections – supercharged for months to come.”

“There were so many highlights from the show. If you ask 10 different attendees, you’ll surely get 10 different fantastic answers – innovative products and solutions, experiential components, education, integrated experience tours, and so much more,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, Senior Vice President of Expositions and Events, AVIXA. “There are numerous people that work together to make a big show like InfoComm a success – exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, speakers, media, the Orange County Convention Center, Freeman, and the AVIXA staff. We thank you for all your hard work and dedication to the show.”

InfoComm 2024 will take place in Las Vegas June 8-14 (Exhibits 12-14) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.