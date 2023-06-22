Inside InfoComm’s Audio Demo Rooms, Part 1

Orlando, FL (June 22, 2023)—Everything seemed to be happening on the exhibition floor at InfoComm 2023, but there were also a record 22 audio demo rooms to check out. There was plenty to be discovered in them as well—amazing live sound and installation tools, groundbreaking immersive audio technologies and more than a few demos that regaled visitors with powerful sounds, even as they provided a moment to sit after hours of walking the show aisles.

Rolling through them numerically, 1 Sound (Demo Room W221A) had a number of new offerings on-hand, including its new Tower LF44 low-frequency column array loudspeaker, and its new Cannon C8, a coaxial loudspeaker that concludes the Cannon Series of point source speakers.

Next door was Electro-Voice/Dynacord (W221BC), where Dynacord was showing its V600:4, a new multi-channel power amplifier for commercial installations, and the new V1.3 update of its Sonicue system software, which helps users design, control and supervise small to large sound systems. Also, there was EV’s new V2.1 edition of its Preview loudspeaker software for determining coverage of its loudspeaker systems.

Over at W221DE, Renkus-Heinz was exhibiting various systems, including the award-winning UBX Series of passive column loudspeakers, the ICLive X Series of digitally steerable arrays and OmniBeam, which upgrades the entire Renkus-Heinz steerable product line.

Inside W222A, Eastern Acoustic Works was demoing its new MKD526 2-Way Full-Range Dual-Woofer Loudspeaker, along with its AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker, MKC Series 2-Way Coaxial Loudspeakers and SB210 Dual 10-inch Subwoofer.

Within the Harman demo room (W222B), its Active Product Demos featured the JBL VTX A6, SRX900 and PRX900 systems, but during low-volume off-hours, there was still plenty to see with the JBL Control Contractor Expansion Series, including models such as the C89MS, GSF3, GSF6, GSB8, GSB12, C68HP and more.

Making its InfoComm debut was Theory Professional in W223A, presenting its in-ceiling, in-wall, and mountable speakers, pendants, soundbars, subwoofers, and loudspeaker controllers.

Martin Audio has been on a roll in recent times, unveiling a string of offerings for the live sound and installation markets. Visitors inside W224C got to see a number of them, including the FlexPoint portable coaxial point source series and the TORUS 8 (T820), get put through their paces.

Fulcrum Acoustic had a demo room at InfoComm for the first time, and inside W224D was a live band to help demonstrate the company’s suite of tools, including digital signal processors, software, and acoustical treatments. Fulcrum Acoustic loudspeakers in the room were powered by APEX amplifiers, including the new 16-channel CloudPower CP716D.

AtlasIED recently announced a strategic investment in the UK’s Fyne Audio, which resulted in IsoFlare ceiling loudspeakers being displayed in the AtlasIED demo room, W224E. The IsoFlare series consists of seven models, including blind mount models in four-, six-, and eight-inch sizes, a four-inch low profile model, an eight-inch subwoofer, and two pre-install models.

Q-SYS had a new portfolio of Q-SYS PL Series performance loudspeakers which were designed to deliver sound for any Q-SYS system in a broad range of applications. Visitors to W224F also got a hands-on rigging/configuration demonstration of the new QSC L Class powered loudspeakers.

Inside W224G, Adamson Systems Engineering had a lot to share. There was the brand-new IS7c, a passive 2-way installation/integration-focused loudspeaker with a 7” LF driver coaxially loaded with a 1.7” compression driver, and also the introduction of ArrayIntelligence, Adamson’s design and control software for use with its CS-Series loudspeakers and IO Distribution rack gear like the Gateway and Bridge. Perhaps its biggest draw, however, was the FletcherMachine demo, which featured Adamson’s immersive audio rendering engine as well as some of Adamson-powered ‘intelligent’ loudspeakers.

We’ll walk you through the other 11 demo rooms tomorrow!