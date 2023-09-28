‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Panel Added to Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television

Culver City, CA (September 28, 2023)—The sound of Martin Scorsese’s next epic film, Killers of the Flower Moon, will be the subject of one of the biggest panels at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 30. The panel, taking place in the William Holden Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is presented by Apple TV+.

Production sound mixer Mark Ulano CAS and re-recording mixer Tom Fleischman CAS will speak with Mix magazine co-editor Tom Kenny, detailing the sounds of the epic period drama Killers of the Flower Moon, finding inspiration through their collaboration with director Martin Scorsese and the rich history of the Osage people.

Mark Ulano has been recording sound for film professionally since 1976 and has mixed over 150 film and television projects. He is a four-time Oscar nominee, most recently for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Ad Astra and Inglorious Basterds. His work on Titanic won him an Academy Award for Sound Mixing as well as the Cinema Audio Society Award for Best Sound mixing for a Feature Film. Most recently, his work can be heard on Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and in 2023 on the new Martin Scorsese release, Killers Of The Flower Moon, starring Robert DeNiro, Lilly Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio. Ulano has had a 28-year collaboration with Quentin Tarantino.

Tom Fleischman CAS has 44 years of industry experience, 38 nominations and 17 wins. Just a few of his credits as a Re-Recording Mixer include: Hugo, Silence of the Lambs, Gangs of New York, Free Solo, Fahrenheit 451, The Aviator, Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman.

Tom Kenny is the Co-Editor of Mix magazine, part of the Future family of entertainment technology companies. After graduating from Indiana University with a master’s degree in journalism in 1988, he joined Mix as an editorial assistant, and over the past two decades served as assistant editor, managing editor and editor. A lifelong student of popular culture and media systems, Kenny has witnessed the changes in content creation and distribution systems from the inside, building websites, newsletters, data properties and rich media for professional markets. Kenny is the father of two girls, now women out in the world, from whom he learned much about consumer behavior and new forms of media distribution. He lives in Oakland, California.

