‘White House Plumbers’ Panel Added to Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television

Culver City, CA (September 20, 20223)—Discover how audio challenges on the HBO Max hit White House Plumbers were conquered at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 30. The panel, taking place in the William Holden Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is presented by NBCUniversal StudioPost.

Rerecording Mixer John W. Cook II and Supervising Sound Editor Brent Findley recount the process of using modern methods to craft the period sound of the HBO Max series White House Plumbers, interweaving early 1970’s original broadcast news footage with current narrative techniques in an immersive environment.

John W. Cook II is an award-winning sound mixer who began mixing film and television in 1993 and has earned 12 Cinema Audio Society Award nominations, 2 HPA Award nominations, and 24 Emmy nominations throughout his career, including an Emmy Award win for his work on Scrubs. Other high-profile credits under John’s belt include The Office, Parks and Recreation, VEEP, Mr. Robot and Deadwood. His most recent credits include the upcoming Netflix film, Leave the World Behind, scheduled for an early December release. He mixes at NBCUniversal StudioPost on the Universal Studios Lot.

Brent Findley is an award-winning Supervising Sound Editor for film and television projects including Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, NBC’s The Good Place and HBO’s Grammy-winning docuseries The Defiant Ones. He is on the board of the Motion Picture Sound Editors, a member of the Editor’s Guild Emerging Technology committee, and the MPSE Artificial Intelligence committee. He edits at NBCUniversal StudioPost on the Universal Studios Lot.

