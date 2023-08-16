Lake People Opens New Production Facility

Gauting, Germany (August 16, 2023)—Lake People—parent company to the brands Lake People, Violectric, Niimbus and Mogami—has expanded its production facilities with a new manufacturing site in Gauting, Germany.

The new site comes in addition to the company’s headquarters in Constance, Germany, but the team at the Gauting facility had been supporting Lake People’s production efforts for some time; the opening of the new facility simply now makes it an official part of the company. “There was no space for expansion in Constance,” CEO Christof Mallmann said. “That is why we decided to create a new facility here in Gauting and fully integrate the team that already supported the headquarters anyway.”

The new location includes specialized workstations for the various steps of production and is run by experienced specialists who manufacture the company’s devices by hand. The new site manufactures all Lake People products, assembles Mogami cables and produces the Violectric 2 series (V202 and V222). The rest of the Violectric portfolio, including the high-end brand Niimbus, is still manufactured at Lake Constance. The R&D department also remains in Constance.

Mallmann added, “The people in Constance and Gauting constantly communicate with each other and act as one team. For most processes, the distance between the locations is not relevant.”