Speaker Lineup Announced for Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II

Top Nashville engineers to address “The Proscenium and Beyond” and “Mix Translation” at Columbia Studio A, at the heart of Music Row, on Saturday, May 11

Nashville, TN (April 25, 2024)—Ten of Nashville’s top immersive (and stereo!) mixing engineers will take the stage for the Mix Panel Series at Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event to be held on Saturday, May 11, at Columbia Studio A and four other studios at the heart of Music Row.

“Nashville has so many creative and accomplished audio engineers, and the entire recording community has definitely embraced the rollout of immersive music, more than any other city I’ve seen,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “And they are all willing to come out on a Saturday and share knowledge. It’s easy to forget that we are still in the infancy of this stereo-plus-immersive revolution. We have an all-new collection of talent up on stage this year, and we couldn’t be more excited. These are the people leading the way.”

Panelists for the Mix Panel Series include:

Nick Autry: Producer, engineer, studio manager at Black River Entertainment

Producer, engineer, studio manager at Black River Entertainment Jeff Huskins: Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, BMG Studio A

Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, BMG Studio A Kevin Reeves: East Iris VP, Atmos and Mastering Engineer

East Iris VP, Atmos and Mastering Engineer F. Reid Shippen: Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, Robot Lemon

Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, Robot Lemon Colin Heldt: Director of Engineering and Atmos engineer

Director of Engineering and Atmos engineer Warren David: Mix Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, The Arena Studio

Mix Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, The Arena Studio Joey Stanca: Mix Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, Blackbird Studio

Mix Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, Blackbird Studio Maddie Harmon: Tracking/Mix Engineer, Atmos and Stereo

Tracking/Mix Engineer, Atmos and Stereo Adam Grover: Mix and Mastering Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, Sterling Sound

Mix and Mastering Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, Sterling Sound Rob Burrell: Mix Engineer, Atmos and Stereo, emotionmix studios

The Mix Panel Series follows an opening Keynote Conversation and forms the foundation of the event, which also includes product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions hosted by leading audio industry sponsors in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios, and—new this year!—the historic RCA Studio A and the Dolby Atmos mix room at BMG Studio A.

Sponsor programming within the studios, to be announced in the coming weeks, will feature additional mix and mastering engineers, along with scheduled immersive playback sessions featuring engineers who mixed the tracks.

For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.