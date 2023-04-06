More Sponsors Set for Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production

Avid, Vintage King, Grace Design, ADAM Audio and Westlake Pro to Showcase New Products and Offer Expertise at Mix Nashville on May 20.

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production, to be held on May 20, 2023, along Music Row and in nearby Berry Hill, has announced that high-end pro-audio retailers Vintage King and Westlake Pro, along with top-level manufacturers Avid, Grace Design and ADAM Audio, will be on-site as sponsors for the all-day event focused on the emerging technologies, techniques and artistic opportunities driving the surge in Dolby Atmos and Sony RA360 music content.

The announcement follows last week’s notice on the first round of supporting sponsors, which include Solid State Logic, ATC, Symphonic Acoustics, NTP Technology and Wholegrain Digital Systems.

“It’s been so encouraging to talk with the people at these companies over the past few weeks,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “They’re the ones driving this rapid development in immersive music production—from a studio design perspective, a workflow perspective, and in helping to educate engineers, producers and artists about what is possible, both creatively and technologically. Next week we’ll be announcing panelists and final programming, so it’s all coming together. As the talent and technology come together, it just keeps getting more exciting as we lead up to May 20.”

The new round of sponsors are:

Vintage King: Pro audio retailer and design consultants on dozens of immersive music studios in Nashville, including the famed Blackbird Studio C, where they will be hosting listening sessions in the evening after the day on Music Row.

Avid: With the S6 and Pro Tools, Avid has been at the forefront of immersive music production from the beginning and will showcase its technology in Blackbird Studio and along Music Row.

ADAM Audio: With a full immersive monitor system now in place, ADAM will have units on hand during the day, then show off the setup in its Berry Hill facility as part of the nighttime Studio Crawl and Listening Sessions.

Westlake Pro: Backed by nearly a decade of experience working with engineers on immersive audio setups, the pro audio retailer and studio design consultants will set up in Starstruck Studios during the day and in their own Berry Hill showroom at night as part of the Studio Crawl and Listening Sessions.

Grace Design: Eben and Michael Grace bring their extensive expertise in all surround and immersive formats, along with their versatile, high-end and newly updated M908 monitor controller, to Music Row.

The event, which will take place along a one-block stretch of Nashville’s Music Row, followed by a nighttime networking party and listening sessions in nearby Berry Hill, will open with a Keynote Conversation in the historic Columbia Studio A, followed by a series of expert panels.

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production is produced in conjunction with Host Partners Curb Studios, Belmont University and Blackbird Studio.

During the day, Host Partner Curb Studios, along with Quonset Hut, Starstruck Studios, and Front Stage/Back Stage Studios, will feature a series of expert panels, project profiles, technology exhibitions and demonstrations, interviews with top engineers and producers, immersive listening sessions, and much more.

At night, the event moves to the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood for a party at world-renowned Blackbird Studio, in conjunction with a Studio Crawl featuring immersive music Listening Sessions at a number of nearby studios.

More information can be found on the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production website.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Mix publisher Janis Crowley.