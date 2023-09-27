‘Managing Levels’ Panel Set for Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV

The “Managing Levels in a Mix” panel, presented by Audio Intervisual Design at Mix Sound For Film & Television, will feature George Massenburg and Will Files.

Culver City, CA (September 27, 20223)—Experts will share their knowledge and insights on the “Managing Levels in a Mix” panel at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 30. The panel, taking place in Theater 1 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is presented by Audio Intervisual Design (AID).

Levels are a constant issue in a mix – meeting specifications, differing formats and media – that’s in addition to the art of mixing itself. Join us for a deeper dive into the issue from both a post and music perspective with two of our industry’s most respected professionals.

An early adopter of modern recording technology, George Massenburg has also worked tirelessly to improve analog-digital-analog conversion and digital processing methodologies. Through his Massenburg DesignWorks line of high-performance software products, he has redefined the concept of the professional modern plug-in.

Will Files is re-recording mixer/supervising sound editor at Pacific Standard Sound.

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.