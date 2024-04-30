Mix Nashville: Universal Audio, Focal and API to Host at Curb Studios

Nashville, TN (April 30, 2024)—First-time sponsors Universal Audio, Focal Professional and API will be filling up the Studio A control room and large tracking space at Host Partner Curb Studios as part of Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, to be held on Saturday, May 11, along Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood.

While API takes attendees through the stereo and immersive capabilities of the large-format, analog Legacy AXS console in the control room, Universal Audio and Focal have teamed up to host a series of expert panels and playback sessions the live room within a specially built 9.1.4 immersive music playback system, featuring Focal Trio6 monitors for LCR and Solo6s for sides and height, and a UA Apollo 16 for front-end DA conversion.

“We are thrilled to have these three major companies join us this second time around in Nashville,” said Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “It’s so important for the audience to hear immersive music played back as it was intended, and by building out a high-end 9.1.4 system, Universal Audio and Focal are offering a real opportunity for our audience to see, and hear, how good music can sound in this exciting new format.”

Mix Nashville: Immersive Production II, an all-day event on Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in Barry Hill, includes product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios, the historic RCA Studio A and BMG Studio A.

Additional sponsor programming will be announced in the coming days. For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.