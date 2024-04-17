Studio Crawl Returns to Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II

Two new studios added to popular nighttime event in Berry Hill, featuring food and beverage, live music, and hours of curated immersive music listening sessions!

Following a full day of expert panels, product demonstrations and high-level sponsor programming on Music Row, attendees at Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, to be held Saturday, May 11, will head out to the Berry Hill neighborhood for a nighttime party at Host Partner Blackbird Studio, which serves as the starting point for the popular, open-house-style Studio Crawl.

New this year: three immersive mix rooms at the world-renowned East Iris Studios and the new immersive mix facilities of GC Pro’s Custom House. They will be joined by returning Studio Crawl partners Blackbird Studio, Jeff Balding’s Imogen Sound, and Vance Powell’s Sputnik Sound.

The evening begins at Blackbird, one of the world’s leading recording facilities, where attendees will celebrate the day with food, drinks, live music, and continuous immersive music listening sessions in the famous Studio C, which features a dual mix environment, with a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos system (Avid S6 console, ATC monitors) in one direction and an API/Genelec-based Sony 360RA setup in the other, along with Studio F, featuring a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos (ATC monitors) immersive music mix environment.

After checking in at Blackbird, attendees are free to visit:

NEW! East Iris Studios: In association with PMC, East Iris will present continuous, curated immersive music playback sessions, hosted by each track’s mix engineer, in three of the facility’s immersive studios.

NEW! Guitar Center Professional’s Custom House: In association with Focusrite and ADAM Audio, GC Pro will host continuous playback sessions in its new 7.1.4 mix studio, featuring top Nashville mix and mastering engineers.

Guitar Center Professional’s Custom House: In association with Focusrite and ADAM Audio, GC Pro will host continuous playback sessions in its new 7.1.4 mix studio, featuring top Nashville mix and mastering engineers. Imogen Sound: Jeff Balding has mixed more than 800 songs in Dolby Atmos, most of them from his 9.1.4 Genelec-based mix studio.

Jeff Balding has mixed more than 800 songs in Dolby Atmos, most of them from his 9.1.4 Genelec-based mix studio. Sputnik Sound: Vance Powell’s power-packed studio, known worldwide for its character and vibe, now features a 9.1.4 ATC monitor system

All studios listed are within a three-block radius of Blackbird Studio, and throughout the evening shuttle buses will run in 15-minute loops so that attendees can visit a variety of immersive mix environments.

For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.